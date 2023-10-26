Saturday, October 28, 2023
PSX gains 149 points

APP
October 26, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednes­day witnessed bullish trend, gaining 149.19 points, a posi­tive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 51,177.13 points against 51,027.94 points the previous day. A total of 427,393,948 shares valuing Rs.15.509 billion were traded during the day as compared to 321,403,857 shares valuing Rs.11.091 billion the previous day. As many as 351 compa­nies transacted their shares in the stock market; 175 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged. The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 80,693,963 shares at Rs.1.38 per share, Bank of Punjab with 22,478,548 shares at Rs.4.36 per share and Fauji Cement with 21,267,000 shares at Rs.13.59 per share.

