Senior leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Asad Qaiser and Ali Muhammad Khan held a meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday.

The PTI leaders met the JUI-F chief and condoled with him on the sad demise of his mother-in-law. They offered prayer for the departed soul.

The PTI leadership also discussed the current political situation in the country with the JUI-F chief.