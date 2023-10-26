Punjab’s vibrant Winter Festival to grace Lahore

LAHORE - Under the directives of Punjab Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, the Punjab government is set to host the grand Winter Festival. The Lahore Arts Council has meticulously prepared for the 16-day-long extravaganza, “Lahore Lahore Aey,” an event adorned with rich cultural hues. The Alhamra Mall and Alhamra Cultural Complex will open their doors to the public, offering a delightful showcase of literary and cultural splendors. This festival promises an array of cultural experiences, including theatre festivals, musical concerts, children’s programs, a book fair, literary and cultural conferences, exhibitions, and more. Renowned artists, such as Sahir Ali Baga, Hadiqa Kayani, Nasibu Lal, Arif Lohar, Hasan Rahim.