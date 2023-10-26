Registrations opened for foreign players for HBL PSL 9 

LAHORE - The registration window for for­eign players has been opened for the upcoming season of HBL Pakistan Super League 9, which is tentatively scheduled from February 8 to March 24. The category renewals of the local players will be finalised and published shortly as well. Following the category re­newals, the trade and reten­tion window will be opened. And soon after it opens, the pick order for the player draft for the upcoming season will also be shared. The retentions and trades are to be finalised ahead of the HBL PSL 9 Player Draft, which has been tenta­tively scheduled for mid-De­cember, after the completion of the National T20, which final will be played on Decem­ber 10 in Karachi. The previ­ous HBL PSL season was won by Lahore Qalandars, who de­feated Multan Sultans in the final to become the first side to clinch two successive PSL titles.