Robbers loot more than Rs 8.6mn from Karachi bank

A bank robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where five bandits looted more than Rs 8.6 million in four minutes from a private bank located in the Shadman town area.

The First Information Report (FIR) – filed by the bank operational manager, Omais Qureshi, in Shahrae Noor Jehan police station – stated that two accused robbers entered the bank at 2:50 PM, while the remaining three accomplices overpowered the security guard standing outside the bank.

The operational manager, in the FIR, further claimed that all five bandits managed to disarm both security guards and take both security guards hostage along with other bank staff and customers.

Omais in the FIR said that, after keeping all the staff in their place, the bandits went to the cash counter, where Fahad Khan – the cashier – was in possession of both keys to the bank’s vault. The bandits at gunpoint forced him to unlock the vault, loot all the cash, and flee from the scene.

The manager stated that the robbers managed to loot a sum of Rs 8,608,506 from the bank in merely four to five minutes.

He further claimed in the FIR that, after the robbery, the bandits opened fire outside the bank before escaping. Meanwhile, the police officials after lodging the complaint, initiated the investigation into the case.