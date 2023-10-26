Robbers take away mobiles, gold, motorbike from home

KHANEWAL - Three armed robbers here on Wednesday broke into home and looted motorbike, mobile phones with gold ornaments from inside of the home.

According to the police, the bandits entered into home of Mirza Ikhtyar Baig located at street number three of Marzi Pura Colony around 2:00am of last night. The robbers held hostage all of inmates in a room. Later on, they carried three mobiles phones, eight tola gold with Honda Dream motorbike alongwith them. During the search, the accused reported to have tear down clothes and mattress even and escaped with whatever came into their hands. A family member called up at 15 to which police reached the place sharply. Locals of the area express concern over ‘increasing incidents of theft and robbery’ with demanding of the authority concerned to take action right away. They also called for recovery of looted goods from the house. They appealed the DPO to arrange police patrolling across the area.