Rupee sheds 46 paisas against dollar

ISLAMABAD- Pakistani rupee on Wednesday wit­nessed a 46-paisa devaluation against US dollar in the inter­bank trading and closed at Rs 279.88 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.42. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 280.4 and Rs 283 respectively. The price of the Euro decreased by 87 paisas to close at Rs 296.56 against the last day’s clos­ing of Rs 297.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen re­mained unchanged to close at Rs 1.86, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.54 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the Brit­ish Pound, which traded at Rs339.98 as compared to the last closing of Rs 342.52. The exchange rates of the Emir­ates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 12 paisas each to close at Rs76.19 and Rs74.60 respectively.