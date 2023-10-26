Ruthless Australia hand biggest World Cup defeat to Netherlands

DELHI - Glenn Maxwell’s fastest World Cup century, followed by Adam Zampa’s four-fer powered Aus­tralia to a massive 309-run vic­tory over the Netherlands in the 23rd match of the ICC World Cup.

Australia’s 309-run win over the Netherlands was the biggest victory margin by runs in the history of the World Cups. Set to chase a daunting 400-run target, the Netherlands’ batting lineup failed completely and could only raise 90 in response before bun­dling out in 21 overs. Dutch open­er Vikramjit Singh offered brief resistance with his run-a-ball 25 and top-scored for the side.

Teja Nidamanuru (14) was the next top-scorer for the Neth­erlands while Colin Ackermann (10), Sybrand Engelbrecht (11) and Scott Edwards (12) were the only other batters to reach the double figures. Adam Zampa spearheaded Australia’s bowling attack with sensational figures of 4/8, followed by Mitchell Marsh, who took two wickets. Pat Cum­mins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch­ell Starc got one wicket apiece.

Glenn Maxwell in his blister­ing 40-ball century, surpassed South Africa’s Aiden Markram, who scored the fastest hundred of the World Cup in 49 balls at the same venue against Sri Lan­ka. Maxwell’s innings ended at 106 runs in 44 balls, featuring 9 fours and 8 sixes.

Prior to that, Australia had a shaky start after winning the toss as they lost Mitchell Marsh in the fourth over at a meagre total of 28. However, David Warner com­ing off his 163 off 124 against Pakistan, joined hands with Steve Smith and knitted a solid 132-run stand for the second wicket.

Both batters completed their fifties during the partnership be­fore Aryan Dutt sent Smith back to the pavilion. Smith scored a 68-ball 71 while Labuschagne hit 47-ball 62. Warned completed his 22nd and second consecutive ODI century in 91 balls but got out two balls later leaving Austra­lia to 267-5 in the 40th over.

Glenn Maxwell, came out to bat at number 6, started off his in­nings with back-to-back bound­aries to Bas de Leede after miss­ing the first ball. Bas de Leede had conceded 51 runs in his first six overs, but Maxwell’s blister­ing knock handed de Leeded the unwanted record of conceding the most runs in an ODI innings – 115 runs. Maxwell smashed 28 runs in the penultimate over, which was the last over of Bas de Leede, to complete his third ODI hundred. Maxwell’s 44-ball cameo came to an end in the final over, before Cummins hit the last ball for four to end the Australian innings at 399.