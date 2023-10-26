SBP meeting reviews reasons behind pathetic show at Asian Games

Secretary Sports Punjab Shahid Zaman and DG Sports Punjab Dr Asif Tufail presided over an important meeting of senior representatives of 20 provincial sports associations at the National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

The key meeting was convened to dig out the factors and reasons behind a pathetic performance of the national contingent that fetched only three medals including one silver and two bronze medals in the 19th Asian Games at Hangzhou, China.

Deputy Secretary Sports Punjab Nabila Irfan, Director Sports Yasmeen Akhtar and other officials were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Secretary Sports Punjab said that the promotion of sports is our prime objective and it is our obligation to leave an inspiring sports future for our next generations.

He further said that it is the right time for all stakeholders including provincial sports associations to make concrete plans for future international sports competitions. “The selection of athletes for international sports events must be on merit and it is the only way through which our sports contingents could script some encouraging results”.

Secretary Sports and Youth Affairs Punjab Shahid Zaman said “We need to curb the trend of liking and disliking especially when it comes to selection of different sports squads for international sports competitions”.

Addressing the meeting, DG Sports Dr Asif Tufail said that winning only three medals in the Asian Games is an alarming situation. “We need to bring some revolutionary changes in the existing sports system in the province. This disappointing result is not less than a wake-up call for all provincial stakeholders,” he added.

Highlighting the significance of Annual Sports Calendar, DG Sports said that Sports Board Punjab will provide free sports facilities to those sports associations which will present a Sports Calendar of their own sports activities. “And such sports associations will be banned which failed to provide a Sports Calendar of their sports events”.

He said that the registration of the sports clubs is being done across the province to promote sports culture among the young generation. “After registration, these clubs will be eligible to get government grants, holding of regular trials and competitions, prizes and scholarships for players and free of cost playing grounds and other facilities”.

Dr Asif Tufail said that this is a good forum for discussing different sports issues and finding their solutions. “We will try to hold this kind of meeting every two months”.

The senior office-bearers of provincial sports associations offered different suggestions for positive performances in future world sports events.