Sherry Rehman calls for collective action on climate resilience

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Vice President Senator Sherry Rehman yesterday said that while Pakistan successfully advocated for the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund during COP 27, there was a looming risk of losing the momentum and consensus needed to effectively operationalize it for the benefit of developing countries facing environmental risks.

Her comments came during a keynote address at an event hosted by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) in Islamabad. The event centered around the theme, “Community Resilience to Disasters and Climatic Hazards: Amplifying Voices of Vulnerable Frontline Communities.”

During her address, Senator Rehman stressed the need to focus on Pakistan’s mitigation and adaptation plans, cautioning that a lapse in such efforts could imperil the gains achieved during COP 27 in establishing the Loss and Damage Fund.

“During COP 27, we fought and won the case for the establishment of a Loss and Damage Fund, but we are in danger of losing momentum and consensus on how to operationalize it for the best use of developing countries at risk,” she remarked.

Senator Rehman expressed her concerns about the lack of substantial progress in establishing the fund by the Transitional Committee.

While acknowledging Pakistan’s justifiable anticipation of global support to combat climate change due to its vulnerability, Senator Rehman made it clear that domestic action should take precedence.

“While Pakistan rightfully anticipates global assistance, the notion that someone will arrive with a firehose while your house is on fire must be discarded,” she stated.

She underscored that addressing climate change was a collective responsibility, with an active role for the nation’s citizens, not solely reliant on the government.

“People shouldn’t depend only on governments; with small steps, we can bring big change. You don’t need a global grant to use water wisely.”

The senator also stressed the significance of taking domestic action and presenting a compelling case for facilitating the transfer of resources from the global north to the global south, noting that this transfer should be regarded as an entitlement, rather than an act of charity.

“Governments all over the world have limited resources, but citizens and communities are also doing their part, so we have to do our part, too,” she said.