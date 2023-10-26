Sindh Education Department removes five education board chairmen from their posts

KARACHI-In a significant development, the Sindh Education Department on Wednesday has removed five education board chairmen from their posts, following a court order.

According to media reports, the chairmen of the Karachi Intermediate Board, Hyderabad Board, Mirpur Khas Board, Sukkur Board, and Larkana Board have been barred from entering their offices, and a formal notification has been issued to this effect.

The court order, which was issued on October 24, 2023, declared that the appointment of the five chairmen was illegal, as it was done without the formation of a search committee.

The order also directed the Sindh Education Department to recruit new chairmen for the five education boards in a transparent and fair manner, following the due process of law.