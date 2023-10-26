Single bench’s decision against case facts, Elahi’s lawyer tells LHC

LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing of an intra-court appeal filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against setting aside the decision to discharge him in a case registered by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) till next week. The court also summoned advocate general Punjab for assistance on the next date of hearing. The division bench, headed by Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, heard the appeal filed by the former chief minister. Earlier, during the proceedings, a counsel on behalf of Parvez Elahi argued that a judicial magistrate of Gujranawala discharged his client in a case registered by ACE. He submitted that the Punjab government challenged the decision before the LHC and a single bench set aside it. He submitted that the single bench’s decision was against the case facts, adding that it was not sustainable in the eyes of the law. He pleaded with the court to set aside the single bench decision and upheld the decision of the judicial magistrate. The ACE had registered a case against the former chief minister on charges of corruption in development schemes for Gujranwala division.