Smog: Lahore police fail to impound smoke-emitting vehicles

The traffic police are failing to impound the smoke-emitting vehicles running across Lahore.

In order to control pollution and fog situation, the Punjab government directed the traffic police to confiscate the smog-emitting vehicles running in Lahore.

A video in which a Punjab University vehicle, responsible for transporting students from various parts of the city, was observed to continuously exacerbate pollution concerns.

Meanwhile, the traffic police have been vigilant in stopping motorcycle riders without helmets, ignoring the most important direction to impound the smoke-emitting vehicles running across Lahore.

Earlier to this, the Punjab government decided to ban smog-emitting vehicles to control the pollution and fog situation in Lahore.

According to the details, every year in October and November the air quality of Lahore got worse for its residents as the smog increased at a very rapid pace during these two months.

Meanwhile, the provincial government seems to be more active in these two months, in order to control the smog situation the government need to monitor the situation throughtout the year.