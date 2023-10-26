SNGPL disconnects another 147 connections on gas theft

LAHORE - In a relentless campaign against gas theft, the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has taken significant actions to curb illegal activities in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad. In the latest crackdown, SNGPL disconnected 147 connections, imposed fines totaling Rs. 2.9 million, and processed 221 cases of under-billing. In Lahore, the regional team executed actions against gas theft, disconnecting 21 connections engaged in the illegal use of gas and eight connections using compressors. A total of Rs. 0.53 million fines have been imposed against gas theft. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected 11 connections, in Multan 10 and in Peshawar SNGPL disconnected 34 illegal connections while also lodged 2 FIRs. The company disconnected 08 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, three connections were disconnected. The regional team in Faisalabad, 40 under billing cases processed and 02 disconnected on illegal use of gas and another 01 on the use of compressor.