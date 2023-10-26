Sparx Smartphones unveils revolutionary ‘Edge’ series

BANGKOK-Marking a new epoch in the world of premium smartphones, Sparx Smartphones, powered by the Deploy Group, has introduced its Edge series, comprising three pioneering models: Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro, and Edge X.

Each handset from the Edge series is a testament to technological innovation, boasting a mesmerizing 3D curved AMOLED 6.8-inch display. The camera configuration promises unparalleled quality with a 108MP primary Sony sensor, a groundbreaking Triple AI camera system, and a 32MP front-facing camera ensuring crystal-clear selfies. The ultra-rapid 65W charging capability is aiding in swift usability, while the G99 octa-core processor from MediaTek guarantees a seamless performance experience.

Unveiling in the opulent setting of a seven-star hotel in Thailand, Deploy Group presents this innovation to its over 200 sales partners, dedicated staff, and media representatives. They are primed to witness the technological marvel that is the Edge series. The launch event, themed “Change the Game”, resonates with Sparx Smartphones’ aspiration to revolutionize the premium smartphone segment. This motif perfectly embodies the brand’s ethos of delivering unmatched luxury and performance, all while keeping cutting-edge technology accessible to the masses. In a gesture of immense appreciation and recognition, top-performing sales partners were awarded with lavish prizes. The grand prize, a symbol of excellence, was the latest model of Mercedes Benz. Following this, the mega prize was the impressive new model of the Toyota Fortuner, and the third significant reward was the latest model of the Honda Civic.

Asif Khan, Chairman of Deploy Group, shared his excitement, stating, “The Edge series is not just a technological marvel; it symbolizes Sparx’s unwavering dedication to pushing boundaries. Our ambition goes beyond changing the game – we aim to redefine it.” Zeeshan Qureshi, CEO of Deploy Group, remarked, “This day is monumental for Sparx and the smartphone industry at large. The Edge series epitomizes our vision of perfection and our commitment to our consumers.”