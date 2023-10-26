Talented cricketers will not be ignored anymore, says Junaid Akhtar

LAHORE - Regional Cricket Associa­tion Islamabad (RCAI) In­terim Committee Chairman Muhammad Junaid Akhtar has said that talented crick­eters from Islamabad will not be ignored anymore as they are trying to provide the best opportunities to them to show the essence of their abilities.

With the approval of Pak­istan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Management Committee Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf, the Interim Com­mittee of Regional Cricket Association Islamabad was formed under the super­vision of M Junaid Akhtar and then Islamabad crick­et team shown excellent performance in the Hanif Muhammad Trophy orga­nized by the PCB, where Islamabad Region qualified again for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-I First Class Tournament for 2024- 25 season. “We are very happy over the wonderful performance of Islamabad players in the recent Hanif Muhammad trophy and we assure every talented cricketer that he will not be ignored anymore duo to some past politics hap­pened in Islamabad,” said Junaid Akhtar. “Our best ef­forts have been to provide opportunities to talented players to show the es­sence of their abilities.”

He said that likewise in the past, now cricket in Is­lamabad will be freed from politics while the policy of always personal liking and disliking of certain groups has ruined cricket. Junaid Akhtar further said that the doors are open to support every talented cricketer of Islamabad.