Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Tareen-led IPP gets 'falcon' as electoral symbol

Tareen-led IPP gets 'falcon' as electoral symbol
Web Desk
7:33 PM | October 26, 2023
National

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday officially awarded the symbol of “falcon” to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed the development.

She said that “the IPP has attained yet another remarkable achievement – the ECP has given the party the electoral symbol of ‘falcon’”.

Dr Awan extended congratulations to the IPP leadership, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and determination for the uplift of the nation.

“The ECP’s decision has ended uncertainty among the public,” Dr Awan further said, according to a statement released here.

She also paid tribute to the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023