Tareen-led IPP gets 'falcon' as electoral symbol

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday officially awarded the symbol of “falcon” to the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP).

IPP Central Information Secretary Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan confirmed the development.

She said that “the IPP has attained yet another remarkable achievement – the ECP has given the party the electoral symbol of ‘falcon’”.

Dr Awan extended congratulations to the IPP leadership, acknowledging their unwavering commitment and determination for the uplift of the nation.

“The ECP’s decision has ended uncertainty among the public,” Dr Awan further said, according to a statement released here.

She also paid tribute to the leadership of Jahangir Khan Tareen and Abdul Aleem Khan.