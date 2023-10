MUZAFFARGARH - A teenage girl committed suicide by hanging herself with a TR garder over a family dispute, a rescuer said. The deceased was identified as Mafia Bibi. The heirs said in a preliminary statement to the police that she committed suicide by making a loop attached to the iron garder. The police crime scene unit reached the spot to collect evidence to pursue further action. The aid workers handed over the body to the hospital administration under surveillance of the police, it was said.