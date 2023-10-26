Saturday, October 28, 2023
Three SOs transferred

APP
October 26, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE, Oct 25   -  The Punjab government has issued notification regarding transfer and posting of three officers on Wednesday. According to the notification, Imran Rafique, Section Officer (SO) Forestry, Wildlife and Fisheries South Punjab, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Faisalabad, Sana Sharafat, SO (Admin-III) S&GAD, as Assistant Commissioner (HR & Coord) Bahawalpur, and Zafar Ahmad, SO Finance Department, has been transferred and posted as SO (Admin- III) S&GAD.

APP

