Two terrorists killed in D I Khan operation

Agencies
October 26, 2023
DERA ISMAIL KHAN  -  The district police on Wednesday killed two most-wanted terrorists in an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the limits of Paroa Police Station.

According to a police spokesman, the operation was conducted on the information about the presence of terrorists Shoaib and Noman in the area who were killed in the exchange of fire. The terrorists belonging to the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Bali Khiara group, were wanted in several cases of attacks on police and other security forces, besides sectarian target killing, the spokesman said.

Agencies

