Vicious Israel in Palestine

Israel is playing a barbarous and inhumane role in Gaza, using missiles, rockets, and other chemical weapons on millions of innocent Palestinians. Thousands of children, women, senior citizens, and others have been martyred and badly injured. Israel has prevented the delivery of electricity, food, water, medicine, and other life-sustaining materials. The approach of the UN, UAE, and international media is also banned in the region, making it impossible to provide any kind of help.
All of these acts are against the principles of war and a violation of international law, but no global organisation has intervened yet. The role of the superpower America shows a clear bias, as it provides legal strength, financial support, and war materials to Israel. It conveys a message to the world that it stands with Israel, openly warning Muslim countries, especially Iran and Syria, not to even express sympathy for innocent Palestinians. Such behaviour shows the clear bias of the USA.
Now, it is the responsibility of the UNO, OIC, Arab League, and other international organisations to resist Israel’s viciousness, assault, and savagery. However, this is not easy due to the support of the USA.
GHULAM SHABIR SIYAL,
Dadu City.