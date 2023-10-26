Vicious Israel in Palestine

Israel is playing a barbarous and inhumane role in Gaza, using missiles, rockets, and other chem­ical weapons on millions of inno­cent Palestinians. Thousands of children, women, senior citizens, and others have been martyred and badly injured. Israel has pre­vented the delivery of electricity, food, water, medicine, and other life-sustaining materials. The ap­proach of the UN, UAE, and inter­national media is also banned in the region, making it impossible to provide any kind of help.

All of these acts are against the principles of war and a violation of international law, but no global or­ganisation has intervened yet. The role of the superpower America shows a clear bias, as it provides legal strength, financial support, and war materials to Israel. It con­veys a message to the world that it stands with Israel, openly warn­ing Muslim countries, especially Iran and Syria, not to even express sympathy for innocent Palestin­ians. Such behaviour shows the clear bias of the USA.

Now, it is the responsibility of the UNO, OIC, Arab League, and other international organisations to re­sist Israel’s viciousness, assault, and savagery. However, this is not easy due to the support of the USA.

GHULAM SHABIR SIYAL,

Dadu City.