Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Vicious Israel in Palestine

October 26, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Israel is playing a barbarous and inhumane role in Gaza, using missiles, rockets, and other chem­ical weapons on millions of inno­cent Palestinians. Thousands of children, women, senior citizens, and others have been martyred and badly injured. Israel has pre­vented the delivery of electricity, food, water, medicine, and other life-sustaining materials. The ap­proach of the UN, UAE, and inter­national media is also banned in the region, making it impossible to provide any kind of help.

All of these acts are against the principles of war and a violation of international law, but no global or­ganisation has intervened yet. The role of the superpower America shows a clear bias, as it provides legal strength, financial support, and war materials to Israel. It con­veys a message to the world that it stands with Israel, openly warn­ing Muslim countries, especially Iran and Syria, not to even express sympathy for innocent Palestin­ians. Such behaviour shows the clear bias of the USA.

Colonialism on agenda for King Charles visit to Kenya

Now, it is the responsibility of the UNO, OIC, Arab League, and other international organisations to re­sist Israel’s viciousness, assault, and savagery. However, this is not easy due to the support of the USA.

GHULAM SHABIR SIYAL,

Dadu City.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023