While no oxygen available at Civil Hospital Khairpur asks CM Baqar

SUKKUR-The Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Rtd) Maqbool Baqer on Wednesday visited the Khairpur Medical College Hospital and inspected its Emergency Ward.

The chief minister expressed anger over the hospital administration and stated that despite of annual budget of Rs430 million of the hospital, there was no oxygen. There are monitors, stretchers lying in disarray, not even a bed sheet on a stretcher, he said.

The chief minister also examined the nebulizer, suction machine which was lying on the floor.

All the machines are dirty and in bad condition, while the film unit of the X-ray machine of Khairpur Civil Hospital has been also found to be very dirty, said the CM.

The staff told the chief minister that the MRI and CT scan machines had not arrived and said that food was prepared for 300 people daily in the hospital. The chief minister directed for immediate transfer of MS Civil Hospital Khairpur and the suspension of its Director Finance.

HEALTH ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PREVENTION “SEASONAL INFLUENZA” VIRUS

The provincial government has issued a health advisory for the prevention and control of seasonal Influenza across the province.

In a letter issued by the Director General Health Sindh Dr Irshad Ali Memon, all District Health Officers, Medical Superintendents, Executive Directors, Directors of government hospitals, and medical institutes were advised to take precautionary and preventive measures to stop the spread of seasonal Influenza in their respective areas. Keeping in view of the increasing risk of Seasonal Influenza spread during the current season, preventive and control measures must be implemented to avoid a surge of Influenza cases, DG Health said. As per the guidelines, a contagious viral respiratory illness caused by an influenza virus causes both seasonal epidemics and pandemics which has an RNA genome that has three types named Influenza Viruses A, B and C. All health officers have been directed to take preventive measures by providing medical treatment to the patients if the virus spreads.