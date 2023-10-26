Saturday, October 28, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Won't let Pakistanis safety, security to be compromised: COAS

Won't let Pakistanis safety, security to be compromised: COAS
Web Desk
7:32 PM | October 26, 2023
National

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, while addressing the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, stated Thursday that safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.

According to the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop at the General Headquarters here.

COAS Gen Munir said, “Pakistan’s armed forces and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces.” He added that “success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-27/Lahore/epaper_img_1698382426.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023