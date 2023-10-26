Won't let Pakistanis safety, security to be compromised: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, while addressing the subject of repatriation and deportation of illegal foreigners, stated Thursday that safety and security of each Pakistani is of paramount importance which cannot be allowed to be compromised at any cost.

According to the army’s media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief made these remarks while addressing the participants of the National Security Workshop at the General Headquarters here.

COAS Gen Munir said, “Pakistan’s armed forces and its security and intelligence setups have fought the menace of terrorism in an exemplary manner despite sustained and varied support of inimical forces.” He added that “success will be ours InshAllah with the continued support of the people of Pakistan”.