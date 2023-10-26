Saturday, October 28, 2023
World AIDS Day to be observed with full zeal: Dr Nadeem

APP
October 26, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Caretake Federal Minister for Health Dr Nadeem Jan on Wednesday said that the ‘World AIDS Day’ would be observed on  December 1 with full zeal and zest.
He was chairing a preparatory meeting in that regard, which was attended by representatives from Common Management Unit, APLHIV, UNAIDS, UNICEF, UNDP, UNFPA and WHO.   The minister said HIV outbreaks typically occurred due to factors like unsafe injection practices, unprotected sexual activity, or the sharing of contaminated needles.
“It is essential to address these issues through education, prevention, and healthcare interventions,” he added.
Dr Nadeem said, “We do not want to see another outbreak of HIV like Larkana, Ratodero (Sindh) in 2019,” adding the government was committed towards controlling AIDS. 
“Our work will ensure that people of all ages, genders, and population groups have equitable access to life-saving HIV prevention and treatment services based on the most up-to-date science,” the minister said. 
He said that World AIDS Day was a time to show support and solidarity for individuals living with HIV. 
“This can include providing information on available resources, support groups, and advocating for the rights and well-being of people with HIV,” he added.

