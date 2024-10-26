10 FC soldiers martyred in terrorist attack in DI Khan

ISLAMABAD - A terrorist attack on the Zam Check Post in Drazinda area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan district claimed the lives of 10 personnel of Frontier Constabulary (FC) and three others were injured, the Ministry of Interior said on Friday. “Terrorists from Fitna Al Khawarij launched a heavy-armed assault under cover of darkness of night,” said a spokesperson of the ministry, adding that FC personnel bravely repelled the attack.

The spokesperson said six martyred personnel belonged to South Waziristan, while four hailed from Karak district, of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The martyred personnel are naib-subedar Muhammad Jan, naik Arif, lance-naik Saeedur Rehman and seven constables including Akhunzada, Hazratullah, Mushtaq, Abdul Samad, Imran Khan, Basirullah and Mehtab. The injured personnel including Hamza, Hassan and Sabir Ayub were transferred to Combined Military Hospital (CMH0 Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan for treatment.

The spokesperson paid tribute to the martyrs, stating, “Their supreme sacrifices strengthen our unwavering resolve to eradicate terrorism and establish peace.”

In a separate statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the FC check post.

He also denounced the firing incidents on the station house officer (SHO) of Jani Khel Police Station’s vehicle in Bannu and on a sub-Inspector in Kohat.

The minister paid homage to the martyred FC personnel, constable and SHO of Jani Khel Police Station and Sub-Inspector Inayatullah, acknowledging their sacrifices. He expressed heartfelt condolences to the families of the martyrs, stating that their sacrifices will never be forgotten.

“The martyrs will always be remembered, as they have rendered invaluable sacrifice for the establishment of peace in the country,” Naqvi emphasized. “FC and KP Police officials have shown unwavering resolve in combating terrorism and the nation honors their sacrifices.”

He reaffirmed support for the families of the martyrs, considering them a source of national pride.

President, PM strongly condemns terror attacks

President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday expressed condolence over the martyrdom of 10 FC personnel in a terrorist attack took place in Dera Ismail Khan.

The president strongly condemned the terror attack and paid tribute to the FC personnel who embraced martyrdom, according to a President House press release.

Lauding the patriotism of the martyred soldiers, President Zardari conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise and for strength for their families to bear the loss.

PM Shehbaz strongly condemns terror attacks in DI Khan, Bannu Districts

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attacks in Dera Ismail Khan and Bannu Districts, which claimed lives of security personnel.

The prime minister paid tribute to the Frontier Constabulary personnel who embraced martyrdom while bravely fighting terrorists in the Drazanda area of DI Khan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz also expressed condolence over the martyrdom of two police officials in another terrorist attack in Bannu District.

He prayed to Allah Almighty for elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in paradise and conveyed his condolence to the bereaved families.

“The entire nation salutes its martyrs. We are resolved to root out the terrorism from the country,” he said.