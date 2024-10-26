12-year-old girl killed, two children injured in incident

FAISALABAD - A 12-year-old girl was killed and two other children were injured when a wall and stairs of an old building collapsed near here on Friday. The deceased was identified as Wajiha, daughter of Zahid, while the injured included Ayesha (10), daughter of Basharat Ali, and Mudasar (13), son of Khurram. According to Rescue-1122, labourers was demolishing the wall of an old house in Chak No 69-RB, when stairs of adjacent house fell on children. The rescue team shifted the injured to Allied Hospital.

IUB marks World Day of Climate Action 2024 Press Release Bahawalpur

A seminar, awareness walk, and plantation drive were organised in connection with the World Day of Climate Action 2024 at Faculty of Agriculture and Environment Sciences Islamia University Bahawalpur in collaboration with World Wildlife Fund Pakistan, International Center for Climate Change, Food Security and Sustainability and Environment Protection Society. The theme of the seminar was aligned with the theme of this year’s Environment Action Day: Climate Action, Challenges and Opportunities for Sustainable Agriculture. In their discussion, experts discussed the effects of climate change on Pakistan’s agriculture, sustainable agricultural practices, and food systems in the context of climate change. Professor Dr Shazia Anjum, Dean of the Faculty of Chemical and Biological Sciences emphasized on climate smart agriculture. Meanwhile, under the Safe City Project, the construction work of poles for the installation of security cameras in Bahawalpur City was launched. According to officials, the project is considered to be a major step to improve security and prevent crime in the city.