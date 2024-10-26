Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

128 new dengue cases reported across Punjab

128 new dengue cases reported across Punjab
Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  The Punjab Health Department reported 128 new dengue cases across the province, on Friday.

According to the latest figures, Rawalpindi is the hardest-hit area, recording 112 cases. Lahore and Sheikhupura each logged two cases, and Attock and Pakpattan three cases each. The cities of Gujranwala, Chakwal, Mianwali, Chiniot, Hafizabad and Layyah each recorded one new case. Over the past week, Punjab identified 794 new cases, raising the total for 2024 to 4,785. In response, the Health Department reassured the public that all necessary resources, including adequate medicine supplies, were available across public hospitals. For inquiries, treatment information, or to report dengue-related concerns, the Health Department has set up a free helpline at 1033.

Officials underscored the need for heightened vigilance and preventive measures to curb the rising trend of Dengue cases across the province.

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution supporting 26th amendment

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024