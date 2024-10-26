5th edition of TEXPO 2024 concludes

KARACHI - The 5th edition of TEXPO 2024 concluded on Friday at the Karachi Expo Centre.

TDAP took great pride in hosting an esteemed gathering of international stakeholders during the TEXPO exhibition. In addition to foreign buyers, TDAP extended its invitation to various trade promotion organizations, international chambers of commerce, and international associations, fostering an environment of global collaboration and partnership. Buyers from non-traditional markets also visited TEXPO diversifying the textile market base for Pakistani products.

TEXPO is a flagship sector specific trade event of the government of Pakistan where buyers from around the world are invited to visit Pakistan and meet their counterparts in the country while witnessing the entire range of textile sector being offered by Pakistan to meet their procurement needs. This year around 527 foreign buyers/importers visited from almost 60 countries to participate in the event whereas 272 exhibitors exhibited their products in TEXPO 2024.

A dedicated B2B networking opportunity was provided to foreign buyers and exhibitors. These 1969 specialized B2B meetings ensured that exhibitors had the opportunity to connect with the most relevant and interested buyers, maximizing the potential for successful business transactions and in total 10 MoU were signed. The event proved to be an exceptional platform for forging business relationships, as evidenced by the successful deals finalized during the proceedings. TDAP is delighted to announce that deals worth over USD 910 million were successfully concluded, reflecting the confidence and trust foreign buyers have in Pakistan’s business potential. These agreements encompassed various sectors and are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of bilateral trade. TEXPO 2024 provided an enriching experience for foreign buyers by arranging industrial visits on the third day. These visits provided valuable insights into Pakistan’s diverse industries and created opportunities for fruitful collaborations. Participants had the privilege of visiting leading companies and exploring their operations firsthand. This experience enabled them to gain a comprehensive understanding of the capabilities, quality standards, and technological advancements of Pakistani industries.

Top global brands converged at TEXPO, featuring renowned names from across the world. The presence of these esteemed brands at TEXPO exemplifies the increasing recognition of Pakistan’s potential as a lucrative market and a hub for business opportunities. TDAP also hosted Texpo Talks on “Green Threads: Weaving Sustainability into Pakistan’s Textile and Leather Sectors,” featuring speakers Omar Hameed (Economic Minister, Brussels) and Ms Bianca Seidel (MD, Bianca Seidel Consultancy), with a panel discussion. The second seminar, “From Waste to Worth: Circular Innovations in Pakistan,” included presentations by Boudewijn MoI (Director, M/s Bedding House) and Usman Khan (Investment, Trade & Climate Finance Advisor, REMIT). The concluding talk was on “Smart Moves: Transforming SMEs into Green Powerhouses” and featured Ms Yulia Bazhenova (Head of Projects at GIZ), Cem Altan, President, International Apparel Federation, Tayyab Naveed, Head of Department, Innovation, UMT, and Aamir Chottani, CEO Chottani Industries & chairman PRGMEA (South zone). The event will significantly contribute to the country’s image and the stimulation of economic activity in the textile export community.