Abubakar Talha acknowledges key supporters

LAHORE - Abubakar Talha, a talented tennis player from the Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEI), expressed heartfelt gratitude to several key figures who have played crucial roles in his athletic development. During a recent interview, Abubakar specifically thanked his coach, Mehboob Waheed Jan, for his invaluable guidance throughout practice sessions. He credited Jan with helping him enhance his skills in technical, tactical, physical, and psychological aspects of the game.Abubakar also acknowledged the support of his sports physician, Dr. Ammad Ahmad, who provided exceptional care during his recovery from an injury. He emphasized that Dr. Ammad, along with MD Health Care, was instrumental in facilitating his return to tennis, referring to him as a “special blessing” for Pakistani athletes across all sports.

Additionally, Abubakar expressed his appreciation to SA Gardens for their all-out support since he won his first National U-10 title at Aitchison College. He also extended his gratitude to the management of DeSOM Club for their continuous encouragement and backing throughout his tennis journey.