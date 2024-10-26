Action against illegal firearms weapons starts

LAHORE - The Lahore Police is actively working to ensure safety of the citizens and maintain peace by cracking down on illegal firearms, weapons display and aerial firing.

According to a statement released today by the spokesman Lahore Police, this year, 182 cases related to weapon display have been registered, leading to the arrest of 182 individuals. Additionally, 8,711 cases of illegal firearms have resulted in the arrest of 8,711 suspects. Legal action has been taken against 486 individuals in 434 cases of aerial firing. The authorities have seized a significant supply of weapons, including 123 Kalashnikovs, 537 rifles, 303 shotguns, 7,833 pistols and more than 43,000 bullets. CCPO Bilal Siddique Kamyana emphasized a zero-tolerance policy towards aerial firing, illegal weapons and weapon display. He has instructed to intensify crackdown on illegal arms and the individuals involved in this trade, as well as to take action against arms dealers involved in smuggling and illegal activities.

The CCPO directed divisional officers to personally monitor operations against illegal weapons and weapons display. He urged field officers to hold accountable those involved in aerial firing and the illegal arms trade in their respective areas.

Furthermore, he stressed that strict legal actions would be taken against individuals promoting weapons on the social media and engaging in aerial firing. The Lahore Police remains committed to ridding the city of illegal firearms and ensuring public safety, he concluded.