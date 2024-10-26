Affordable Chinese solar panels a sought-after commodity in local markets

The skyrocketing prices of electricity are not only straining the daily lives of the public but also taking a toll on business activities.

However, Chinese-manufactured solar panels have become a source of solace for the inflation-hit people.

Dr Muhammad Irfan, who recently installed Chinese-made solar panels on his rooftop, told WealthPK that paying hefty electricity bills every month had become a real pain in the neck.

He said after consulting professionals and visiting the market, he chose the Chinese-made solar panels due to their affordability and durability. “We are comfortable now as we are enjoying uninterrupted electricity supply.”

He said people couldn’t escape the heavy electricity bills without seeking alternative solutions.

He said though the Punjab government had given subsidies on solar panels for two months, it was just a drop in the bucket.

“As a doctor, I can confidently say that people are putting their health on the line by neglecting medical check-ups. They don’t visit doctors for examination only to save money to pay exorbitant electricity bills,” he pointed out.

He mentioned that a textile exporter of his acquaintance had installed solar panels at his manufacturing unit and streamlined his production line. He said the entrepreneur opted for Chinese-made solar panels and was now reaping the rewards of their significant positive impact.

Irfan noted that solar panels had reduced his electricity costs and significantly boosted his profit margins. “The industrialist now enjoys a reliable power supply, which has minimised downtime caused by frequent power outages.”

Dr Khan, a university teacher, said Chinese-manufactured solar panels were gaining popularity among the public. He said that traders imported panels from different countries, but Chinese-made panels offered a significant price advantage as compared to their counterparts.

“The affordability of these panels is making solar energy more accessible to businesses and households.”

Khan said the skyrocketing cost of energy was forcing people to curtail their consumption and seek out more affordable alternatives. “This situation is leading to a rapid increase in solar adoption, helping businessmen, industrialists and people to address energy-related challenges.”

The varsity teacher lamented that Pakistan had been grappling with energy issues for decades, as the successive governments had failed to explore alternative solutions to reduce reliance on expensive fossil fuels.

Talking about the broader economic impacts of this trend, he said that the availability of electricity at cheaper rates would cut production costs, ensure a smooth supply and empower entrepreneurs to focus on their business growth.

He said entrepreneurs needed electricity at lower rates to compete with their business rivals internationally.

He urged rulers to curtail the country’s reliance on fossil fuel-based power generation to foster industrial growth. “We need to increase exports and create jobs for our youth as our brightest minds are seeking greener pastures amidst uncertainty and unemployment at home. We must extend our gratitude to Chinese entrepreneurs who are providing cost-effective solutions to our issues and generating employment in Pakistan,” he said.

Khan said the solar panels industry was creating employment opportunities for those involved in installation, maintenance, and related services.