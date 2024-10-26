Ahmad Nael and Bilal Asim reach ITF Junior doubles final in Saudi Arabia

LAHORE - Ahmad Nael Qureshi and Bilal Asim have made a significant mark by advancing to the doubles final of the ITF J30 tournament in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The Pakistani duo secured their place in the final after a strong performance against Mohammed Alghafli (ARU) and Ghannam Alghannam (KSA), winning the match by 6-3, 7-5. Both players represent Ace Tennis Academy-Pakistan, showcasing the remarkable skills and dedication of Pakistan’s emerging tennis talent. In addition to their doubles success, Bilal Asim also excelled in the singles quarterfinals, achieving a notable victory over Artem Semenov (RUS), the tournament’s top seed and a player ranked among the world’s top 300 junior competitors. Bilal triumphed with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, earning his spot in the singles semifinals. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, President of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), congratulated both Ahmad Nael and Bilal Asim on their outstanding performances, extending his best wishes for their upcoming matches. He expressed confidence in the duo’s hard work and potential to claim the championship title. Secretary Col Zia-ud-din Tufail also felicitated the talented duo, urging them to work harder and bring home the coveted title.