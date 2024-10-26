AJK President calls for more vibrant role of overseas Kashmiris in exposing Indian atrocities in IIOJK

Mirpur (AJK) - Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that overseas Kashmiri settled in the UK must play their much needed role to expose brutalities being inflicted on innocent people by Indian occupation forces in Indian Illegally occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK).

He expressed these views during a meeting with Zahoor Ahmed, the councilor City Council Luton, at the presidency in Jammu Kashmir House in the federal metropolis on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Sultan said that the political and human rights situation in IIOJK had further deteriorated since the Indian government abrogated article 370 and 35A which granted special status to the held territory.

Regarding the recently held elections in the disputed territory, the president said that the move was a ploy to keep the charade of the normalcy alive and give a notion that everything was hunky dory in Kashmir-the region marred by conflict and violence.

Referring to the continued bloodshed in the region, the AJK president said that Kashmiris were being ruthlessly martyred by the Indian army day in and day out.

“Thousands of Kashmiri including the leaders of Hurriyat Conference have booked under sedition laws and left to rot in jails thousands of kilometers away from their homes”, he said, adding that it was high time that the Kashmiris settled in the UK and other parts of the globe, should raise their voices in support Kashmiris’ right to self determination at every forum besides exposing the nefarious designs of the Modi regime.

“Kashmiris settled in different parts of the globe should redouble their efforts to seek a just and peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute”, he remarked.

He said that improvement in the political and human rights situation in the region was inescapably linked to the settlement of the lingering dispute in line with the UNSC resolutions.

The president while expressing his concern over the persecution of religious minorities in India, said that the Modi government was not only targeting Muslims in Occupied Kashmir but also in India. He observed that the Indian government was involved in terrorist activities in many foreign countries including Canada and Pakistan.

Sultan said that it was high time that the Kashmiri expatriates should stand up against Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir.

On this occasion, the Luton City Councillor, Zahoor Ahmed highlighted the Kashmiri diaspora community’s role in projecting the Kashmiri cause at international level. He also invited President, Chaudhry to address the city council of Luton, which was accepted by the president.