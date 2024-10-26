Saturday, October 26, 2024
Amir Muqam urges UN to implement Kashmir resolutions

Web Desk
6:48 PM | October 26, 2024
Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam has called on the United Nations to implement its resolutions on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and urged India to stop its violations of international laws in the valley. Addressing a news conference alongside Kashmiri Hurriyat leaders in Islamabad on Saturday, the minister reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for Kashmiris.

Amir Muqam highlighted that on October 27, 1947, Indian forces forcibly took control of Jammu and Kashmir without legal justification. He pointed out that the UN Security Council has passed several resolutions in favor of the oppressed people of Jammu and Kashmir, stressing the need for their right to self-determination.

“Pakistan has always been a staunch advocate of Kashmiris' right to self-determination in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he stated, reaffirming the nation's commitment to the Kashmiri cause.

CJP Yahya Afridi launches live streaming for Supreme Court

He announced that the Pakistani nation would mark Kashmir Black Day tomorrow, expressing solidarity with the people of IIOJK. A rally will be held in Islamabad to commemorate the day and protest against Indian occupation.

Parliamentary Secretary for Kashmir Affairs Anwarul Haq Chaudhary and other Kashmiri leaders were also present at the press conference.

