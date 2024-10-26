Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in two cases

ATC extends interim bail of PTI MPA in two cases
OUR STAFF REPORT
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE  -  An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Hafiz Farhat Abbas until November 8 in two cases of  torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

During the proceedings, presided over by ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill, the court issued show-cause notices to the investigation officers handling the cases, citing delays in record submission and negligence. The court expressed serious displeasure with Investigation Officer Muhammad Arham for arriving late to the hearing and issued him a show-cause notice. Another show-cause notice was given to Investigation Officer Naveed Anjum for delegating his duty to a junior officer without permission. Both officers were ordered to submit written explanations by the next hearing.

The court also conditionally approved an application allowing Hafiz Farhat Abbas a one-day exemption from personal appearance, noting that the application was filed without an accompanying medical certificate. The court directed Abbas’s legal team to present a medical certificate on the next hearing date. Earlier, Abbas’s counsel had filed the exemption request on grounds of illness.

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution supporting 26th amendment

The cases, registered at Sarwar Road Police Station, allege Abbas’s involvement in the torching of police vehicles during May-9 riots.

Tags:

OUR STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024