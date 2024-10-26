Saturday, October 26, 2024
ATC remands two BNP-M leaders to police for five days

Ali Hamza
October 26, 2024
ISLAMABAD  -  Baloch National Party (Mengal) leader and former MPA Akhtar Langov and personal secretary to the party Chairman Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Shafi Mengal, sent on 5 days physical remand by ATC-I Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain on Friday at the Federal Judicial Complex, Islamabad.

Akhtar Hussain Langov, central treasurer of BNP (Mengal) and former MPA while informally talking to The Nation said, they had gone to the Senate session to record their protest against the 26th constitutional amendment. Their senators and their children were abducted and this FIR was the reaction of the press conference by Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Qasim Bezingo. Akhtar Langov remarked if taking weapons inside the parliament is so easy, the security of 450 parliamentarians is in great risk. He said Ahmed Nawaz Baloch nominated in FIR is also former MPA, meanwhile, Jahanzeb Mengal is our sitting MPA who’s also nominated in the FIR.

Sardar Akhtar Mengal along with 5 party leaders was nominated in an FIR at P.S. Secretariat for interfering in the Senate session, carrying weapons inside the building and stopping senate employees from performing their official duties on October 23. Prosecutor Raja Naveed Hussain submitted before the court that I.O. has sought 25 days physical custody of the accused for investigation and interrogation. Advocate Iman Mazari, representing the accused, argued before the court that there’s no witness, no footage of the alleged incident and this is a bogus case for political victimization.

Judge Abual Hasnaat Zulqarnain reserved the order and later granted 05 days physical remand of Akhtar Langov and Shafi M. Mengal to police for further investigation.

Ali Hamza

