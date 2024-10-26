Beyonce endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for US president

Beyonce on Friday endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for president at a rally in the city of Houston.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother.

"A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future," the superstar singer told the crowd.

The Houston native said it is time for America to sing "a new song" and elect Harris as she was joined by singer and actress Kelly Rowland. "A song that began 248 years ago."