Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Beyonce endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for US president

Beyonce endorses Vice President Kamala Harris for US president
Anadolu
2:03 PM | October 26, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Snippets

Beyonce on Friday endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris for president at a rally in the city of Houston.

"I'm not here as a celebrity. I'm not here as a politician. I'm here as a mother.

"A mother who cares about the world our children live in, a world where we have the freedom to control our bodies, a world where we are not divided, our past or present or future," the superstar singer told the crowd.

The Houston native said it is time for America to sing "a new song" and elect Harris as she was joined by singer and actress Kelly Rowland. "A song that began 248 years ago."

Tags:

Anadolu

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024