Blinken heads home again with no Gaza truce but with fresh focus

October 26, 2024
London  -  US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday ended his 11th round of Middle East shuttle diplomacy in a familiar place -- without achieving a Gaza ceasefire.

But after persistent disappointment, Blinken this time is trying a new approach that starts by figuring out what happens after the war ends.

When he last visited Israel in August, Blinken publicly said it could be the “last chance” for a US-proposed deal that would offer a temporary ceasefire and free hostages seized in the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas. Blinken has kept trying, announcing with key mediator Qatar on Thursday that negotiators will restart ceasefire talks.

In recent weeks, Blinken and US officials have been sparing in their use of the word “ceasefire”, instead calling more generally for an end to the war and release of hostages.

His discussions have increasingly focused on a plan to govern Gaza that sidelines Hamas, the group which has ruled the impoverished and densely populated territory since 2007.

