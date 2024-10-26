Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Serena Hotels Holds Educational Session

Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Serena Hotels Holds Educational Session
PR
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Serena Hotels organized a dedicated awareness session for its employees, aimed at empowering them with knowledge about early detection, diagnosis, and treatment options for breast cancer. The session featured esteemed medical professionals, Dr. Ayesha Isani Majeed and Dr. Saeeda Yasmin, both are renowned and leading practitioners for breast cancer treatment and diagnosis. Both the doctors highlighted the importance of early detection and shared details about the state-of-the-art facilities available for mammography, ultrasound, and biopsies. They have also shared important insights into breast cancer detection and treatment, emphasizing the life-saving importance of regular screening and self-examinations. The session also included a practical demonstration on how to perform self-examinations, a key method in early detection. Employees had the opportunity to engage in testing and consultations with the doctors, further enhancing the session’s impact. Serena Hotels emphasized the organization’s commitment to promoting the well-being of its employees and supporting initiatives that empower them through health awareness.  

Committee deliberates on project flaws carrying investigation

Breast cancer awareness is a vital part of not only women’s but men’s health, and Serena Hotels is proud to provide this platform where our employees can learn from leading medical professionals.

Tags:

PR

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-25/Lahore/epaper_img_1729828648.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024