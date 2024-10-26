Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Cadet Arifullah laid to rest with full military honors for bravery in mosque attack

Cadet Arifullah laid to rest with full military honors for bravery in mosque attack
Web Desk
11:21 PM | October 26, 2024
National

Lakki Marwat, 26 October 2024: Pakistan Army’s cadet Arifullah, who courageously thwarted a terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat district on 25th October, was laid to rest in his native area with full military honors.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of senior officers of the Pakistan Army, fellow soldiers, relatives of the martyr, and local elders attended the funeral and burial. The funeral reflected the nation's respect for Arifullah's bravery and sacrifice.

Cadet Arifullah, a 19-year-old under training at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, was on leave in his hometown when the tragic incident occurred. He was present in the mosque offering prayers when terrorists launched an attack. Demonstrating quick reflexes and immense courage, Arifullah confronted the attackers and successfully foiled the assault, sacrificing his life to protect the worshippers.

The Pakistan Army reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country at all costs. They hailed the cadet’s bravery as a testament to the armed forces’ resolve to defend the nation and its people against all threats.

US congressmen letter on Imran Khan release linked to anti-Pakistan agenda

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024