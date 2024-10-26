Cadet Arifullah laid to rest with full military honors for bravery in mosque attack

Lakki Marwat, 26 October 2024: Pakistan Army’s cadet Arifullah, who courageously thwarted a terrorist attack on a mosque in Lakki Marwat district on 25th October, was laid to rest in his native area with full military honors.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a large number of senior officers of the Pakistan Army, fellow soldiers, relatives of the martyr, and local elders attended the funeral and burial. The funeral reflected the nation's respect for Arifullah's bravery and sacrifice.

Cadet Arifullah, a 19-year-old under training at the Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul, was on leave in his hometown when the tragic incident occurred. He was present in the mosque offering prayers when terrorists launched an attack. Demonstrating quick reflexes and immense courage, Arifullah confronted the attackers and successfully foiled the assault, sacrificing his life to protect the worshippers.

The Pakistan Army reiterated its commitment to eradicating terrorism from the country at all costs. They hailed the cadet’s bravery as a testament to the armed forces’ resolve to defend the nation and its people against all threats.