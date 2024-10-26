Saturday, October 26, 2024
CCP approves acquisition of Claforan trademarks by Hoechst Pakistan

Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD   -   The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) has approved the acquisition of trademarks for the pharmaceutical product Claforan by M/s Hoechst Pakistan Limited from M/s Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH through a Trademark Assignment Agreement. Hoechst Pakistan Limited, a public listed company in Pakistan, specializes in the manufacturing, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical products. Sanofi Aventis Deutschland GMBH, a German-based limited liability company, is a prominent pharmaceutical manufacturer and distributor across Europe. With this transaction, Sanofi is transferring Claforan’s trademarks to Hoechst, positioning Hoechst as a key player in Pakistan’s pharmaceutical industry. CCP’s assessment identified the relevant market as “Systemic Antibiotics” and classified the transaction as a horizontal merger. Hoechst Pakistan’s market share will remain stable, as it has already been producing Claforan under license from Sanofi Aventis. This acquisition, therefore, will not alter the market balance but will strategically enhance Hoechst’s position. The CCP concluded that the acquisition would not lead to market dominance and authorized the transaction under Section 31(1)(d)(i) of the Competition Act. This ensures the transaction upholds competitive stability within Pakistan’s systemic antibiotics market.

Committee deliberates on project flaws carrying investigation

Staff Reporter

