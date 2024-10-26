CDA Chairman reviews bicycle tracks project

ISLAMABAD - Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, chaired a meeting on Friday to discuss the proposed design for bicycle tracks in Islamabad. The meeting was attended by the relevant CDA members and officers, and the NESPAK consultants for the project. During the meeting, the consultants from NESPAK gave a briefing on the proposed design for the bicycle tracks. They apprised the meeting that a topographic survey of proposed tracks has been completed while several design options are under consideration. Further consultation is going on to finalize the most suitable design for Islamabad.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized that the bicycle tracks should enhance the beauty of Islamabad and should also serve as an alternative mode of transportation for its residents. He highlighted the need to explore sustainable, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation options. The Chairman CDA also directed that the project should be developed in different phases, ensuring it meets international standards while remaining economical. He mentioned that international support and funding for the project should be explored for its implementation. In addition, Chairman Randhawa instructed the inclusion of digital boards for the advertisements along the cycling tracks to make it sustainable by generating revenue. He urged for incorporating the provision of the electric bikes as well as charging stations into the design to further promote green and easy means of transportation.

The meeting also discussed the need to preserve Islamabad’s green belts and natural environment during the construction of the cycling tracks. The environment team of CDA and Nespak will further discuss the modalities to ensure that the project is environmentally sustainable and contributes to the city’s overall ecological well-being. The CDA remains committed to introducing affordable and easy transportation solutions while maintaining Islamabad’s natural beauty and promoting sustainability.