Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM advisor dismisses rumours of Bushra release deal

Our Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Peshawar  -   Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has categorically dismissed rumors of any “deal” regarding the release of Bushra Bibi, labeling them as baseless propaganda by political opponents.

In a recent statement, Barrister Saif clarified that Bushra Bibi’s release was not the result of any deal or compromise. He remarked that those who engage in deals, such as the Sharif family, often seek refuge in places like London or Saudi Arabia. However, Bushra Bibi bravely faced the fabricated charges and has not fled the country.

The advisor condemned the rumors spread by opponents, calling them a reflection of their own desires, unrelated to reality. He highlighted that even during the most challenging times, Bushra Bibi remained a source of strength and determination for Imran Khan.

Barrister Saif further emphasized that Bushra Bibi’s arrest was solely an attempt to pressurize Imran Khan, but she instead became a source of resilience for him during difficult times.

ANF recovers over 81 kg drugs

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024