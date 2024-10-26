CM advisor dismisses rumours of Bushra release deal

Peshawar - Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Information and Public Relations, Barrister Saif, has categorically dismissed rumors of any “deal” regarding the release of Bushra Bibi, labeling them as baseless propaganda by political opponents.

In a recent statement, Barrister Saif clarified that Bushra Bibi’s release was not the result of any deal or compromise. He remarked that those who engage in deals, such as the Sharif family, often seek refuge in places like London or Saudi Arabia. However, Bushra Bibi bravely faced the fabricated charges and has not fled the country.

The advisor condemned the rumors spread by opponents, calling them a reflection of their own desires, unrelated to reality. He highlighted that even during the most challenging times, Bushra Bibi remained a source of strength and determination for Imran Khan.

Barrister Saif further emphasized that Bushra Bibi’s arrest was solely an attempt to pressurize Imran Khan, but she instead became a source of resilience for him during difficult times.