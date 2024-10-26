CM Maryam directs party MPAs to monitor uplift projects

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met members of the Provincial Assembly from Sargodha and Sialkot and directed them to continuously monitor development projects and CM’s initiatives. She also directed the Assembly members to review fluctuations in the prices of bread, flour and other essential commodities. The two MPAs Manawar Hussain and Muhammad called on the chief minister to discuss development work in their respective constituencies.

The CM said that Punjab was the only province where bread and flour was available at the cheapest price. Lauding the efforts of the political and administrative team to reduce and stabilize the prices of bread and flour, she remarked that the Punjab government will establish a commendable historic standard of public service.

“For the first time in the history of Pakistan, we are establishing a formal system of price control and a separate department as well. Resolving economic hardships caused to the people due to inflation is foremost among our priorities,” she observed. The Assembly members apprised the CM about problems of their relevant constituencies and public needs. They also appreciated the public welfare projects of CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to the historic initiatives being undertaken for the farmers.

CM Maryam, Belgian ambassador mull cooperation in different sectors

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and Belgian Ambassador to Pakistan H.E Charles Idesbald van der Gracht de Rommerswael met here on Friday to discuss avenues of cooperation and promotion of bilateral ties between Belgium and Punjab. “Relations with Belgium will reach new heights,” said the chief minister in her meeting with the Belgian ambassador. She added that Pakistan and Belgium valued their bilateral relations a lot. The chief minister told the Belgian envoy that Punjab was keen to promote cooperation with Belgium in education, IT and agriculture sectors. ”Youth in Punjab are being trained in world class IT skills while special attention is being given to the mechanization of the agricultural sector in Punjab,” she further stated.

The Belgian ambassador praised Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s people-friendly policies, and economic vision of the Punjab government. He said Punjab government’s measures to control effects of climate change and improve the environment were impressive. He added that environment-friendly innovative initiatives in Punjab will have far-reaching results.

He said Belgium was interested in increasing investment and cooperation in various sectors in Pakistan. “We can benefit from each other’s experiences in education, agriculture and other fields,” he told the chief minister.