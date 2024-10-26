CM Maryam Nawaz consoles death of award-winning musician Altaf Hussain Tafu Khan

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has expressed profound grief over the death of acclaimed musician Altaf Hussain Tafu Khan, who was widely celebrated for his contributions to music. In a heartfelt statement, she offered her sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved family during this difficult time.

Recognizing Tafu Khan's remarkable talent and his impact on the music industry, CM Maryam Nawaz highlighted the loss felt by both his family and the wider artistic community. She stated that his legacy would continue to inspire future generations of musicians.

As tributes pour in from fans and fellow artists, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of honoring Tafu Khan's contributions to the cultural fabric of the nation. His passing is a significant loss to the music world, and he will be remembered for his exceptional artistry and passion for music.