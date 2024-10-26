CM Maryam Nawaz stresses use of modern technology to boost agriculture

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has highlighted the importance of leveraging modern technology to enhance agricultural production in the province. Chairing a meeting in Lahore on Saturday, she emphasized the government's commitment to supporting farmers and improving crop yields.

During the meeting, CM Maryam Nawaz announced that farmers will be provided with seeds and fertilizers at subsidized rates to promote wheat cultivation. She stressed that this initiative aims to ensure food security and strengthen the agricultural sector.

The meeting also decided to make wheat cultivation mandatory on all government-owned lands throughout Punjab, reinforcing the province’s agricultural policy and boosting wheat production to meet growing demand.