Committee deliberates on project flaws carrying investigation

ISLAMABAD - The Prime Minister’s committee on Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Friday deliberated carrying investigation into the project design flaws, incomplete feasibility, release of funds to the project despite technical faults, fixing the responsibility and punishing those responsible.

Members of the PM committee also expressed dissatisfaction over the performance of the consultant hired for inspection of the project, official source told The Nation. The first meeting of the Prime Minister’s committee to recommend remedial measures for rehabilitation of Neelam Jhelum Hydro Power project (NJHPP) was held here yesterday under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal. Minister for Water Resources Musadaq Malik attended the meeting. Secretary Water, Additional Secretary Water, Chairman Wapda, Project Director Neelam Jhelum Hydro Power Project, Secretary Planning, Additional Secretary Planning and Member Infrastructure Planning were also in attendance.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif had constituted the committee to recommend remedial measures for repair/rehabilitation of Head Race Tunnel (HRT) of 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP). The committee will also give recommended on the financial cost of the work and the source of funding, the source said. Following PM’s directions in May to engage an International Panel of Experts (IPOE) to ascertain the causes of tunnel collapse in Neelum Jhelum Hydro Power Project, a five-member panel was hired which included notable Pakistani geologist Dr. Muhammad Rustam Khan. The meeting of the committee was informed by officials from Ministry of Water Resources that the dam’s power generation capacity was reduced after the pressure in HRT (Head Race Tunnel) of the dam decreased in April 2024. Following the recommendations of the consultants, an obstruction in HRT was identified which was to be inspected by experts after dewatering.

The meeting started with reviewing the progress on dewatering. The committee was informed that dewatering commenced on 2 May 2024 and was completed in July 2024.

The panel of experts inspected the site in the first and second week of September and submitted an Inception Report within 30 days. It was revealed that the floor of tunnel is damaged due to a number of reasons as outlined by the IPoE in their Inception Report.

The source said that the panel of experts recommended ensuring soonest possible proper access to HRT and working areas, proceeding to install proper ventilation and lighting to protect health of workers inside tunnel and facilitate inspection and identification of tunnel lining failures.

It was discussed that after the inception report is presented to PM, an interim report will be prepared by the panel.

Ahsan Iqbal directed the officials to conduct a meeting next week to bring independent tunnel experts and instructed the relevant departments to submit an action plan that recommends appropriate remedial measures including justification, specification and cost of recovery.

Some members of the committee strongly recommended initiating investigation into the flawed design of 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, issues in its feasibility study and why huge funds were released to the project despite having technical flaws in the project. These members also recommended fixing the responsibility and punishing those responsible.