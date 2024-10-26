Saturday, October 26, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case

Court extends physical remand of 2 PTI workers in October 5 violence case
Staff Reporter
October 26, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Lahore

LAHORE   -   An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday extended the physical remand of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers involved in the October 5 violence for another three days.  Earlier, the police produced the accused, Muhammad Usman and Adnan Karamat, before ATC Judge Irfan Haider upon expiry of their physical remand.  The investigation officer apprised the court of the progress in the investigation and requested an extension of the physical remand for a photogrammetric test. The court extended the physical remand for another three days and ordered for their production upon the expiry of the remand on October 28.  The accused were arrested in connection with a case registered by the Masti Gate Police Station on charges of terrorism, vandalism, rioting, and related offenses.

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-10-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1729919132.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024