Delegation of Wholesale Fruit Market Association visits ICCI

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of the Wholesale Fruit Market Association I-11 Islamabad visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and held a meeting with its president Nasir Mansoor Qureshi to apprise him of the problems being faced by the community. In his address, Nasir Mansoor Qureshi said that the business community is playing a vital role in the enhancement of economic activities and resolution of its problems will remain his utmost priority.

He said that the Wholesale Fruit Market is not only catering the local needs but also exporting its commodities to other countries. He stressed that the Capital Development Authority and other concerned departments should focus on the better development of the Wholesale Fruit Market and address its key issues so that it could play a more effective role in promoting business activities and exports. On their part, Wholesale Fruit Market Association President Babu Aleem and General Secretary Tahir Ayub apprised the ICCI president about the challenges being faced by the community including shortage of auction platforms, encroachments, dysfunctional sewerage system, shortage of drinking water, security lapses etc. They also presented bouquets to the president, senior vice president and vice president on assuming the respective offices. Abdul Rehman Siddiqui, SVP, and Nasir Mehmood Chaudhry, Vice President, said that the business community is united under the leadership of ICCI President Nasir Mansoor Qureshi and will continue to raise its voice at all the relevant platforms for the resolution of its problems. Those present on the occasion included former president Tariq Sadiq, President TWA-G-11 Markaz Naeem Akhtar Awan, Executive Members Zulqurnain Abbasi, Ishaq Sial, Malik Mohsin Khalid, Aftab Gujjar, Waseem Chaudhry and former SVP Khalid Chaudhry.