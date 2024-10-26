Ecuador gripped by energy crisis amid worst drought in decades

Ecuador will increase power cuts from eight to 14 hours a day starting Friday because of the worst drought it has faced in decades, according to Energy and Mines Minister Ines Manzano.

“We have made the painful but responsible decision to modify the rationing plan, increasing it from 8 to 14 hours a day,” Manzano wrote near midnight Thursday on X, adding that the government is trying to recover generating capacity and acquire new sources of energy.

Despite President Daniel Noboa's earlier promise to gradually reduce the cuts to eight, six and four hours, the government has been forced to take drastic measures. Authorities said the Masar and Coca Codo Sinclair hydroelectric plants, crucial for the country's power supply, are operating at historically low water levels.

Manzano said Noboa's earlier announcement was based on favorable weather forecasts at that time.

But because of the ongoing drought, declining reservoir levels and deteriorating power plants, the government has extended the power outages for several more weeks. Water sources account for over 70% of Ecuador's energy supply.

Colombia's decision to halt electricity sales to Ecuador has further exacerbated the situation.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed his solidarity with Ecuador.

"The drought in Ecuador is increasing,” he wrote Friday on X. “It is time for the fraternal countries of Latin America to show solidarity. The possibility of developing solar and wind energy in these countries requires our collaboration."

Manzano told reporters that generators are being sourced from the US, but delays because of Hurricane Milton and a US port strike have affected their arrival.

While the government has not specified the duration of the rationing, Manzano anticipates Ecuadorians will experience an easy by Christmas.